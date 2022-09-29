Davis Phoenix Coalition Condemns White Supremacist Action at HoCo Parade

Statement from the Davis Phoenix Coalition:

The Davis Phoenix Coalition was founded in response to a hate crime, and is dedicated to fighting discrimination and supporting marginalized communities in Davis and our region. We were therefore profoundly disturbed to hear about an incident of racial hate at Friday’s Davis High School Homecoming Parade as it moved through downtown.

When a truck carrying the Black Student Union came to 2nd and F Streets, a man in a work truck shouted “White guy power!” Students observing the parade from the sidewalk erupted in protest. The man shouted again, “White power!” The students threw candy at the man’s truck until he drove away. This account was corroborated by multiple witnesses.

Sadly, these blatant declarations of white supremacy are too common in recent years. For an adult to harass Black high school students with hate speech is appalling, and we condemn this action unequivocally. We understand that his employer has been informed and will take action.

To the students who were the target of this hate speech, we want you to know we stand with you. We are committed to fighting anti-Black racism to ensure that Davis can be a safe, inclusive community for all our residents. Black Davisites have been part of our community for generations and belong here. White supremacy is not welcome.