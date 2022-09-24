District 4 Deserves Adam Morrill

by Jeremy Taylor

District 4 residents will decide in November whether to elect Adam Morrill or Gloria Partida.

Gloria has shown time and time again that she is out of touch with our district. And it shows with constituents; ask anyone here in Mace Ranch who our council member is and few will answer correctly. In District 4, our greenbelts need severe work, crime from Target continues to take place, and our kids and pedestrians have the ever-increasing risk of being hurt by falling tree limbs. Our current council member has done nothing in this district to make it better.

And to add insult to injury, when nearly every single one of my neighbors here at the Mace Curve voted against measure H, she voted in favor. Did Gloria come talk with my neighborhood to hear our concerns or even just learn what’s been going on? Nope. Not once.

Then here comes Adam, who quite frankly is fed up with a city council member who accomplishes very little in their own district. Adam is going to have fireside chats in Mace Ranch before the November election where he actually takes the time to listen to residents. This has happened zero times in the eight years Gloria has been elected.

Adam is rightfully demanding an update to our general plan before sending to voters any other development plans, like the train wreck that measure H was.

Adam is ready to listen to the people and stand for them, which is welcome like a breath of fresh air. Council member Partida is great at listening to special interest groups, like the developers of Measure H, but she has a serious lack of interest in listening to the constituents she is supposed to represent.

Without a council member who represents our interests, like we have today, we might as well have no representation. Adam will not always agree with D4 residents, I’m sure, but he will always listen. And I’d rather have a city council member who listens over one who doesn’t eight days a week. Adam Morrill is going to change D4 for the better.

Jeremy Taylor is a resident of District 4.