DJUSD Condemns Hate Incident at Homecoming Parade

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – In a statement to the community, DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best condemned an incident that occurred on Friday where “an adult in the community shouted the words “white power” at students on our Black Student Union float during the DSHS Homecoming Parade.”

“The term “white power” has historically been used as a racist rallying cry for white supremacist groups,” Best said in his statement.

He continued: “DJUSD staff and the Board of Education condemn the offensive and racist language targeted at our students. What is sometimes a classroom conversation about racial inequities in U.S. history once again revealed its ugly presence in Davis. We are heartened by the quick condemnation of the words by our community members and students.”

Best added, “We are committed to serving and supporting our Black and African American students, and the DSHS Black Student Union, as well as all students and community members targeted by such language. We will always strive to root out the systemic and structural aspects of racism that persist in society’s institutions, including education.”

The statement concluded, “DJUSD will continue to combat racism wherever and whenever it occurs. Expressions of hate like this are an attack on our entire community. We hope you will continue to partner with us to ensure that this is a community that values diversity and where everyone belongs.”