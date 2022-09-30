Dr. Tecoy Porter To Speak At the 2022 Vanguard Justice Awards Gala

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022

Sacramento, CA – Dr. Tecoy Porter, Senior Pastor at the Genesis Church in South Sacramento is speaking at the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala in Sacramento, at 6 pm on October 13 at the Bank at 629 J St.

Stephon Clark, a young, unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in his grandmother’s backyard within view of the church in March 2018 after police officers mistook his cell phone for a gun inspired Dr. Porter to form the Sacramento Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN), a leading civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton. Like many preachers before him, Dr. Porter joined his voice with others calling for justice and change.

Dr. Porter has worked diligently in advancing legislation supporting criminal justice reform, amending police use of force practices, and ensuring equal voting rights and school choice throughout California. Dr. Porter recently ran for the State Assembly “because California

deserves leaders who are fully engaged in calling for systematic change.”

The Vanguard will host its annual Vanguard Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, honoring nine individuals and groups who have been champions for criminal justice reform

Other speakers include:

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju

Emily Galvin-Almanza, Partners for Justice

The Vanguard is an innovative and cutting edge 501c3 non-profit that trains dozens of court watch interns to monitor and report on court cases in at least eight California counties including San Francisco, Alameda, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. We are also a criminal justice reform watchdog and news group that reports around the country on critical events and host a weekly podcast (Everyday Injustice) featuring leaders in the justice reform movement. Last year the Vanguard helped place at least 50 interns – most of them women of color – in top law schools across the country.

In addition, the Vanguard has launched a production studio – the Vanguard Justice Productions. The Vanguard just completed filming a documentary on Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, “The Change Maker”. Also as part of the Changemakers series we are currently in production on California’s Racial Justice Act, featuring Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

Mellaninum “DARK GHOST STORIES” debut feature of Director Sanjanaa Jon Rebecca Abraham USC Intensive 2023 is another special feature reflecting the same that Vanguard is executive producing – a special cut trailer will be shown at the Gala.

Vanguard Justice plans to global create not just the awareness but make it a movement

