Electric Vehicles and Pick-Up Trucks Drive-In at the Davis Farmers Market Pavilion

Mark your calendar now for this year’s electric vehicle showcase: EVs@thePavilion arrives Sunday, September 25, 11am to 2pm at Davis Central Park Farmers Market Pavilion at 301 C Street in Davis. It’s all part of National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, hosted locally by the Davis Electric Vehicle Association (DEVA), Cool Davis, SacEV, and the City of Davis.

What’s new this year? Today’s hottest EV segment is pick-up trucks! The exciting new Ford F150 Lightning and Rivian R1T pick-up trucks and a Ford E-Transit cargo van will be on site, plus electric motorcycles like the Zero DSR and e-bikes. Sportscars and SUVs will include the Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4, Toyota RAV4 EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Hyundai Kona; sedans gathered around will be the Tesla Model 3, Model S Plaid, Model X, and Roadster, Chevrolet Bolt and Volt, and Nissan Leaf. Plus, don’t miss a special sneak preview of the new Unitrans electric bus, the Xcelsior CHARGETM by New Flyer!

20+ EV owners will be on hand to answer your questions about life with an electric vehicle and why EVs are so much fun to drive. Ask an Expert topics cover lots of ground: buying a used vehicle, finding the right EV, charging, EV/PV, and all about incentives. Transportation Fair partners will be on hand to help you with financing, incentives, e-bikes, public transit, carsharing, and more. Come win snazzy prizes at this always-free event!

Electric vehicles are typically charged at night by homeowners or can be charged in the morning or early afternoon at workplaces and while shopping. Put aside those worries about straining the grid during heatwaves and peak energy demand times (late afternoon and early evening) and go electric today.

County guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Masks are welcome! Please practice safe distancing to protect everyone. For more information and updates, email deva@cooldavis.org.