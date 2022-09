Retired Judge LaDoris Cordell joins Everyday Injustice to discuss her experience as a woman of color, appointed to the bench in Santa Clara County at a time when there were not many women of color who even went to law school.

Judge Cordell is releasing a book – Her Honor – which is in part a memoir, in part a critique of the criminal legal system.

We also discuss her experience on the San Francisco Innocence Commission and her take on what has taken place with the new DA.