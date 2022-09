Max Szabo has been on the forefront of the criminal justice reform movement for years – hired as the communications director for George Gascón in San Francisco, he then left to start his own firm.

Max Szabo joins Everyday Injustice this week to discuss Gascón, the Boudin recall, the Pete Hardin race against Todd Spitzer in Orange County, his work at the Prosecutor’s Alliance and the future of criminal justice reform in light of the pushback and setbacks of the last year.