Guest Commentary: Taormino’s Response to ‘In a Battle of Developer vs the City, We All Lose’

by David Taormino

The recent Vanguard commentary was inaccurate on several items. I am appealing the Conditions of Approval that are either contrary to what was agreed on originally in the Development Agreement (DA), as in the staff redesign of the Frog Tunnel, OR contrary to what I represented to the voters which also is reflective of the DA terms. These Conditions were altered by the staff after the election and do not reflect the plans, renderings or other documents shown and given to the voters during the campaign nor reflect the terms in the DA.

The one currently in the press, the Wildlife Corridor, was intentionally changed from the DA by the STAFF, NOT ME, after the Open Space and Habitat commission and myself agreed to a concept before the election. After the election, we submitted plans exactly reflecting what the Development Agreement and Conditions of Approval called for. Public Works staff rejected those plans saying they had the authority to reject what was previously agreed on by me and recommended by the Open Space and Habitat Commission. The language in the DA and Conditions of Approval is open to some interpretation; however, what staff substituted is a far cry from what the Commission and I intended. That’s why I’m fighting it. I look forward to the staff explaining how they actually decided on their tunnel design compared to what the DA states, the Conditions of Approval state, and what the Open Space Commission recommended.

Why an appeal NOW instead of 2 years ago?

The answer is simple and accurate: we waited until now to reduce the risk of a complete boycott of Davis and Bretton Woods by potential major builders. Davis has the worst anti-builder reputation of any city from the Oregon border to Bakersfield. EVERY major builder financially capable of building this sized project was presented Bretton Woods. EVERY major builder rejected it, most out-of-hand, including all the builders who are currently or have built homes in Spring Lake (North, North Davis), 6.8 miles from here. Most of the Spring Lake builders bought lots/neighborhoods in Spring Lake that I planned, entitled, and eventually sold to these builders. Even those relationships, some for more than a decade, were insufficient to overcome the City of Davis’s stigma. Why? Most “loved” the project but HATED Davis for not only its unending anti-housing rhetoric, but how badly, from their perspective, it treats builders. The common thread among major builders was “we can’t explain to our corporate superiors why, of all the cities we could build in, we chose Davis. We would risk losing our job just suggesting Davis.” The corporate firings most of them saw in the 2008 housing depression are still vivid to these executives.

According to builders, every other city in greater Northern California, including Woodland, is welcoming to Builders, so no amount of salesmanship could overcome their Davis fears. Our broker, who has sold more that 30,000 lots to major builders in most Northern California cities, finally, after 3 years, said it was hopeless and gave up.

During the last 18 months, having been turned down time and time again by major builders, we focused only on smaller Bay Area companies financially capable of building a 325-home subdivision. There aren’t many, but the decision makers have more latitude and are often owners. The ones we approached knew about Davis’s reputation from their relationships with big builders.

So, we waited to appeal since we couldn’t risk any more negative Builder/Developer comments by appealing earlier, otherwise NO financially capable builder would touch Davis. I was, frankly, shocked by how much animosity exists towards Davis, much of which is unfair. Perhaps I’ve become immune to unceasing criticism of those of us who build homes sometimes even for our most critical commentators. Rumors, conjecture, and half-truths expand on their own well beyond truth and facts as we all know from our own real-life experiences.

Mike Webb, Sherri Metzker, and Dan Carson were helpful in convincing DeNova Homes to give Davis a chance, which they did, but with anxiety and trepidation.

Is the City and its staff generally unreasonable and deserving of its reputation among builders? Absolutely not, but there are sometimes staff views and perspectives that, at least to me, don’t make sense or are not what is justified under the circumstances. I’m appealing six Conditions of Approval out of approximately 100. I have excellent, factual, historical precedence, and socially and legally based reasons for doing so. That is particularly the case as to those Conditions that are contrary to the DA and what I represented to the voters. These Conditions were placed on the project nearly 2 years after voter approval. I’ve tried unsuccessfully to avoid public dispute, but the staff refuses to budge; therefore, the appeal process.

Finally, the Cannery was poorly managed by the out-of-town development team. Bretton Woods is not the Cannery. I will deliver what I promised to the voters, including the Davis Based Buyers Program, and this appeal is, in part, about doing exactly that.