Judge Rejects Accused’s Requested Lower Bail in Light of Additional Alleged Underage Victims

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Alexis Rios-Jimenez 

VENTURA, CA – Because more alleged victims had come forward, JOHN X (name changed to protect minors), charged with multiple felony counts of lewd acts on a child, was denied lower pretrial bail here in Ventura County Superior Court last week.

In addressing Judge Patricia Murphy, Deputy Public Defender Benitez explained the accused, who had been arrested at his probation appointment, had demonstrated complete compliance, and had no violations of his pretrial supervision agreement and, furthermore, had quit his job in order to remain in compliance.

DPD Benitez requested JOHN X have his bail set at $15,000, adding that his client holds strong ties with the community, citing his life-long residence in Ventura County.

Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Moreno admitted the accused had no violations of his pretrial supervision, but additional alleged victims had come forward.

Moreno argued the accused posed a significant danger to the public, specifically to the friends of his young daughter who’d been alleged victims of JOHN X’s alleged acts.

The DDA detailed how the accused had allegedly given rides to the girls of around 14 years of age, offering them marijuana, and touching them inappropriately.

Judge Murphy denied the defense’s request and set bail at $50,000 and referred the matter to probation for risk assessment.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

