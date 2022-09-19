Breaking News
Letter: Former Mayor Supports Partida

City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
Former Mayor Gloria Partida in April 2021 at a rally

By Robb Davis

I am happy to strongly support Gloria Partida for reelection to the Davis City Council. I understand very well the tremendous challenge Gloria faced in providing leadership for our city during the COVID-19 outbreak. Her tireless engagement with community members, the University, and the business community was instrumental in helping us navigate this unimaginably difficult time. Gloria led with grace, patience, and a clear sense of what needed to be done during this time. That is no small thing.

I also support Gloria because she is diligent in delving deeply into the multitude of issues that come before the Council. Citizens who do not follow City business closely might be stunned by the sheer volume and variety of critical issues that city leaders must deal with. Gloria demonstrates a commitment to engaging every issue—studying each in detail and preparing to provide leadership on each one. She is committed to the hard work of governing and does it superbly.

Finally, and this truly sets Gloria apart in this role, she considers each decision she makes regarding its impact on ALL community members. Gloria constantly asks how policy decisions will impact traditionally underrepresented groups and community members without a voice. Gloria understands that she is working for the entire city and that every decision must be weighed regarding its impact on all of us. That is leadership, and I admire her never wavering commitment to inclusion.

If you live in District 4, I strongly encourage you to vote for Gloria.

Robb Davis is a Former Mayor, City of Davis

