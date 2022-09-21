Letter: Morrill Has the Davis Values and Skill Set Our Council Needs Now

By Joe Krovoza

Adam Morrill is perfect for our city council, and the time we need him is now. The core task of serving on city council is overseeing the efficient and principled running of our city.

This means making sure our roads and parks are maintained, that we fund the level of police and fire service we need (not more, not less), and that we approve development projects that match our values.

Adam is a professional in city services, 25-year resident as a student (service as a Unitrans driver and OA raft guide even), husband and father — and fully understands the responsibility of making our dollars last.

He wants fewer costly consultants and better pay to retain our staff. He’s open, thoughtful, analytical and caring. Solutions, not platitudes, make up his DNA.

To The Davis Enterprise, Adam observed that our current council is “detached from the public.” That’s spot on.

Our current council is out of touch, doesn’t lead, nor does it provide meaningful oversight of senior staff. Staff propose actions, and the council almost always goes along.

Cases in point: every council member loved the peripheral DiSC development, but it went down in flames when we voted. The council even put DiSC on the ballot before mapping out the revenue sharing; by then, of course, the county had the lion’s share of leverage and the resulting finances were completely skewed against us.

That’s unthinkable — knowing the finances before putting anything on the ballot is a simple issue no council member should miss.

Then there was the 2020 BrightNight decision where we gave a no-bid, long-term sweetheart lease of city land to untested solar speculators (U.S. headquarters a residence in El Dorado Hills!).

Zero oversight there.

No neighborhood notice whatsoever before putting the obnoxious Sky Track in Arroyo Park — council didn’t care and they are still throwing good money after bad to defend poor staff work. Adam’s opponent voted yes for all of these travesties and was our mayor for the first two mentioned.

Adam has the experience, perspectives and conviction to serve the city he, his wife, Nicole (UC Davis staff), and children (Davis High and St. James) love. He’ll serve us well. Heck, being an AYSO referee might even be the best training ever for council – know the rules, apply them fairly, and give back!

Without a single reservation, I endorse Adam Morrill for the District 4 (Central/East Davis) city council seat. Change will be good.

Joe Krovoza is a former Davis Mayor