Letter: Support Fortune for Council

Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
By Michael Corbett

I hope you will support Kelsey Fortune for City Council. Her doctoral study in energy and transportation economics and her local volunteer experience give her a deep understanding of the issues facing our City. Kelsey’s service as Associate Executive Director of Purple Tree Café has put her in touch with the needs of people with disabilities. Kelsey’s service as a board member of Cool Davis has allowed her to work on the environmental issues facing Davis in particular addressing climate change. Kelsey’s board membership in Bike Davis has given her first-hand knowledge of what needs to be done to improve the bikeways in Davis for access and safety.

She exhibits the innovative and leadership qualities of the early Council leaders that made Davis what it is today. I have had the opportunity to drive around Davis with her and listen to what she says the City needs immediately. She understands city planning well and was quick to see through the exaggeration of the DISC promoters, being the one candidate opposing it while both of her political opponents strongly supported the sprawl development. Kelsey believes the Council has to be more aggressive to get single family housing for those that have been forced out of the market. She will support the housing opportunities in the Downtown Plan and on vacant infill lands within the General Plan. For our community’s sake vote for Kelsey Fortune District 1.

Michael Corbett is a Former Mayor of Davis

One thought on “Letter: Support Fortune for Council”

  1. Bill Marshall

    And, a developer… he was part of the Covell Village development team… developer of Village Homes… developer of a project on B St., between Seventh and Eighth Streets, etc.  And, likely not a resident in District 1.

    That said, he is well informed about Davis, and focuses on positive attributes, experience of Ms Fortune, and his recommendation should be considered.  I believe he is quite sincere in his recommendation, and placed it in a very positive context.  May this be the tone set for others to follow, who weigh in on any or all the candidates… either district.

     

