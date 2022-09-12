Letter: Supporting Gloria Partida and Bapu Vaitla for the Davis City Council

By Don Saylor

I encourage votes this November for Gloria Partida and Bapu Vaitla for the Davis City Council for District 4 and District 1.

As a local elected official serving Davis for the past 27 years, I have come to value representatives who authentically listen to all parties, work to craft balanced solutions, work in partnership with colleagues and other agencies to serve our shared community, realize that there is more than one right answer to most questions, have a passion for fairness and social justice, and are committed to sustaining our planet for future generations. We should elect candidates who understand that our local resources are limited, yet know that their job is to find ways to realize our shared vision. In my view, the best candidates consistently demonstrate compassion through their service.

Gloria Partida has demonstrated all of these qualities in her first term and in her leadership of the Davis Phoenix Coalition. She was a remarkable leader as Mayor through one of the most challenging times in our history. We know her and she has earned our continued support.

Bapu Vaitla has served as Chair of the Davis City Social Services Commission, as a member of the board for Cool Davis, and as a member of the Yolo County Redistricting Commission. His professional roles have included a focus on international food security and gender equity. We need his calm, analytical and compassionate voice on the Council.

I value experience and believe that actions usually foretell future behavior. I trust Bapu Vaitla and Gloria Partida. They are the balanced, experienced leaders we need in these challenging times. They have both demonstrated keen intellect and deep understanding of our community. Please join me in supporting these two leaders on November 8.

Don Saylor is a Yolo County Supervisor representing parts of Davis.