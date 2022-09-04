Man Pleads No Contest in Domestic Violence Hearing – Judge Advises Him to Stay Away from Victim

By Leila Katibah

MODESTO, CA – During a preliminary hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court Thursday morning, a man (who won’t be identified to protect the identities of minor children) pleaded no contest to felony charges of domestic violence – he was in a dating relationship with the victim.

Deputy District Attorney Vita Pallazuelos stated the accused, on Aug. 12 of this year, “after consuming copious amounts of alcohol, grew upset with the complaining witness, strangled her, and told her he was going to kill her.”

The victim reportedly sustained traumatic injury from the strangulation, and three children all under the age of 10 were present during this incident.

The court sentenced him to 90 days in jail, and within seven days of being released from custody, the man must report to his local probation office, pay restitution to the victim, and complete an alcohol and batterers treatment program.

After describing the terms of his probation, Judge Carrie M. Stephens explained the criminal protective order, in which he must not contact or a minimum of 100 yards away from the victim.

The accused is only permitted contact for the sole purpose of safe exchange of children, provided he abides by the probate order.

The preliminary hearing concluded with Judge Stephens informing the man, “when children are exposed to domestic violence, it impacts their brain and development,”

Judge Stephens continued, “they deserve to be raised by healthy parents who aren’t abusing alcohol. They deserve to be raised by parents who are not violent with each other in front of them. I hope that you spend your time in custody to think about that,”

“I wish you well, I’m not saying this to hurt you. I’m just trying to influence you in a direction that helps your children and you move forward in a positive way,” Judge Stephens concluded.