Pamela Price Earns Major Endorsement From Democratic Clubs in Bid To Become Alameda DA

Price secured endorsement from Tri Valley Democrats of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon as well as the East Bay Young Democrats and the Latine Young Democrats of the East Bay

Special to the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – This week, Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price scored a major victory when the Tri Valley Democrats endorsed her candidacy following a forum on Monday evening.

The questions ranged from how will the DA work with the new sheriff and how either candidate will actually create the reform that our criminal justice system needs. After a fiery debate, the members of the organization voted overwhelmingly to endorse Civil Rights Attorney, Pamela Price for Alameda County DA with 64.7% of the votes.

“I am so happy the Tri-Valley Democrats see the truth in my campaign and my vision for transforming the DA’s office,” Pamela Price said in a statement released on Tuesday. “It is clear that my experience in reforming “the status quo” is far greater than my opponents. My campaign has the actual facts, plans and real policy changes while my opponent only wants to spread fear.”

“This endorsement is a big message to those in power in Alameda County who are not pushing the needle forward on justice reform,” said Price. “The members of the Tri-Valley Democratic Club who live and work near the Santa Rita County Jail are ready for real change – along with the rest of the residents of Alameda County. We ousted Sheriff Greg Ahern and now we need to oust his close ally, Ms. O’Malley’s protégé.”

Price has also received the endorsement of two other powerful Democratic clubs, the East Bay Young Democrats and the Latine Young Democrats of the East Bay. Both organizations work to shape a Democratic Party for the next generation and promote the interests of young progressives in local and state races.

The East Bay Young Dems and the Latine Young Dems recognized Price’s administration will work to deliver compassionate and restorative justice to address the challenges that young people face in our criminal justice system, and in our society. They embraced her forward-thinking plans that work to rebuild a justice system that stops the over criminalization of our youth, particularly Black and Brown youth, and works for effective solutions to protect public safety.

Price added, “These endorsements are indicative of my decades-long roots and credibility in this community and that public safety requires public trust. I am honored to have the support of the young Democrats in Alameda County, and the Tri Valley Democrats and I look forward to creating a justice system that (1) uses proven solutions to protect public safety; (2) supports victims in getting real justice; and (3) ends mass incarceration.”