Stanislaus Judge Refuses to Let Accused Fire Court-Appointed Attorney, Sets Jury Trials for Early 2023

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Stanislaus
By Leila Katibah

MODESTO, CA – In a closed hearing Monday morning in Stanislaus County Superior Court, Judge Dawna Reeves denied a motion filed by the accused, Dylan Alexander Garcia, seeking to fire his court-appointed attorney.

Garcia is being charged with three felony counts of possession of a weapon while in jail, possession of ammunition and accessory to a crime.

After denying the motion, Judge Reeves asked Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa to place the current plea offer on the record.

For the three felony charges, DDA Sousa offered “a total of four years,” noting “the People strike out on bail enhancement, and additionally, terminate probation in his probation matters.”

The plea offer was communicated in writing to Defense Attorney Jared W. Jordan, and will be open for a time period undisclosed to the court.

Judge Reeves scheduled each case for jury trial for Feb. 14, 2023, estimating each case will take about four days. Trial readiness was set for Jan. 27, 2023, and Case Management Conference will take place Dec. 12, 2022.

During the closed hearing, there was a matter of video evidence that had not yet been cleared up, because the defense attorney was not able to review it. Judge Reeves, after setting the court dates for the jury trial, instructed the defense attorney to view the video evidence, but in a private room rather than the courtroom.

Leila Katibah is an undergraduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is double majoring in Sociology and Middle East Studies with a minor in Professional Writing. After graduating, Leila plans to attend law school to pursue a career in Public International Law.

