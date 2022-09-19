Breaking News
Ventura Man Takes Plea Deal for Beating Woman with Metal Pipe – Victim Complains about Short 16-Year Sentence

By Talia Kruger

VENTURA, CA –  Ernesto Estrada accepted a plea deal here in Ventura County Superior Court last week for beating a 62-year-old woman on the Ventura pier, and the victim told the court she is not happy with the plea deal.

The incident took place on Aug. 25, 2021, after Estrada allegedly beat the victim in the head with a metal pipe. Estrada is charged with several felonies, including assault with deadly weapon.

The prosecution said Estrada’s criminal record dates back to 1992 when he was convicted for four counts of lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14 and was placed on the sex offender registry.

The 62-year-old-victim in the current case, “Jane Doe,” appeared in court to give an unsworn statement which was filed as a complaint.

Upon hearing that the plea deal specified 16 years in prison, the victim became emotional in court, explaining how she was still dealing with the repercussions of the attack, including having trouble speaking.

Said Doe, “I feel like I took one for the team. It could have been a small child on that pier.”

She charged that she expected a longer sentence for the accused because of the force of the attack on her, and his prior criminal record.

Judge Bruce Young explained he understood how the event was traumatic for her and he would put her complaint on the record. He added that throughout his career people often didn’t agree with his rulings.

The victim, emotional, promptly left the courtroom.

Judge Young proceeded with the plea and set the sentencing date for Oct. 14.

He explained to Estrada that if it weren’t for this deal, Estrada would be facing life in prison.

Estrada then pleaded guilty to the charges, including, among others, assault with a deadly weapon, great bodily injury enhancement during commission of felony, crime involving great violence and prior serious/violent felony.

When Estrada returns to court for official sentencing, he may be met with witness impact statements, as per Megan’s Law.

Talia Kruger is a 3rd year Criminology major at UC Irvine. She plans to get her paralegal certification and enter the legal field before eventually applying to law school. Her aim is to become an environmental attorney or criminal defense attorney, and advocate for criminal justice reform.

