Yolo Organization Raises Hope, Awareness, and Funds for People with Serious Mental Illness

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
Tickets are on sale now for Yolo Community Care Continuum (YCCC)’s annual gala, “An Evening of Inspiration and Hope,” to be held at the Hotel Woodland Banquet Facility (436 Main St, Woodland, CA 95695), Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:30 – 9:30 PM.

Funds raised help keep YCCC open and serving individuals with severe mental illness and their families. The event provides critical support for clients to receive urgent, life-sustaining care and treatment.

This year’s event honors Roger Pehlke, a long-time volunteer, board member, and supporter. Roger is known to family and friends as a mental health advocate, working to reduce stigma and raise awareness about the experience of individuals experiencing mental illness and their families. The event, welcoming 150 guests, will include a cocktail hour and dinner at the Historic Hotel Woodland Banquet Facility with an impactful program and fantastic auction items.

Individual tickets are $125 each. Sponsorship packages begin at $500 and have options at multiple levels up to the $10,000 Presenting Sponsor level. Visit www.bit.ly/YCCCgala2022 to find information about sponsorship tiers or to purchase tickets.

Lead sponsors include CHOC Housing, Kim Eichorn, Parents of Matthew Massman, The Moyle/Marchand Family, Nugget Markets, The Pehlke Family, and Sutter Health.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/YCCCgala2022

“At YCCC, I can learn more about myself and my illness.” – YCCC client

Yolo Community Care Continuum (YCCC) is a non-profit agency that provides an array of community-based programs for people experiencing a psychiatric disability. YCCC has been providing services in Northern California since 1979. Each service is designed to meet the individual needs at specific points in the recovery process, including 24/7 residential programs, supportive housing, and homeless outreach. For more information about YCCC, visit http://y3c.org/ or call (530) 758-2160

