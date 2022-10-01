Breaking News
Big Criminal Record Equals $420K Bail, Judge Decides – Man Charged with Murder Pleads Not Guilty, Jury Trial Late October

By Talia Kruger

VENTURA, CA – Tony Ronald Santiago pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges including murder, and the big list of violations led the judge here in Ventura County Superior Court this week to impose a big $420,000 bail.

Santiago is charged with a long list of felonies including attempted willful, deliberate, premeditated murder, crime involving great violence, armed with and using a weapon, inflicting great bodily injury (GBI) during commission of felony, assault with deadly weapon, and infliction of GBI.

The accused also has a lengthy criminal record, which is the primary reason why he has so many felony charges leveled against him in this case, indicated the prosecution.

His record ranges back to 1999 to an open case where he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant/child’s parent. He was later charged in 2000 with a felony charge for burglary and forgery.

He was again charged in 2017 for resisting, obstructing, delay of peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances, in 2018 for second degree robbery and for exhibiting a deadly weapon, and for battery in 2019.

Today, Santiago and his public defender entered the plea not guilty for all of the charges and special allegations leveled against him.

Following this, Judge Patricia M. Murphy set bail at $420,000.00 and scheduled his jury trial for Oct. 26.

Talia Kruger is a 3rd year Criminology major at UC Irvine. She plans to get her paralegal certification and enter the legal field before eventually applying to law school. Her aim is to become an environmental attorney or criminal defense attorney, and advocate for criminal justice reform.

