Burglary Accused Put on Residential Program Waitlist because ‘Only Residential Program Available’ in County

By Ivan Villegas

WOODLAND, CA – “The idea behind this program is to place somebody in the community quicker than it takes to get to the state hospital,” explained Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke during a review hearing for a burglary case this week in Yolo County Superior Court.

“But it’s looking like Walter’s House [the residential program in question] is going to take as long as the department’s state hospitals (and) that’s concerning,” DPD Gocke continued.

Shandra Bojorquez Carrillo is charged with burglary in the first and second degree, along with a misdemeanor for resisting a public officer and an enhancement for a prior felony conviction.

Carrillo pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. But, Carrillo’s mental health was assessed and put in doubt—she was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, prompting the residential program assignment.

Judge Peter Williams said, “We’re [here] checking to see if Ms. Carrillo got into Walter’s House yet, but because she’s sitting here it means she didn’t.”

Judge Williams then asked, “Do we have a status update on where she is on the waitlist?”

DPD Gocke explained Carrillo was on the waitlist for the residential program, not for lack of trying but for an astonishing lack of any other residential program in the area.

“The update that I’m aware of…is that Health and Human Services is going to look at other treatment options because unfortunately,Walter’s House is the only residential program available within the county,” the DPD said.

DPD Gocke then asked to return in November for an update on Carrillo, with no objections from the prosecution.

Judge Williams then turned to Carrillo, and said, “Ms. Carrillo, we’re trying to find a different option for you besides jail, because Walter’s House sounds like they’re full and you’re on their waitlist, so we’re going to give HHSA [Health and Human Services] some time to find something else for you.”

After Judge Williams asked for any other questions, DPD Gocke asked if Carrillo could be released from jail if probation found a placement for her before the next hearing.

“[I]f something becomes available before Nov. 8, she could be released…with the directive that she has to take any treatment regimen recommended by HHSA,” ruled the judge.