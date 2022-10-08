CA Gov. Newson Endorsed for Reelection by Human Rights Campaign PAC

By Naya Wiezel

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newson this week was endorsed for reelection this Nov. 8 by Human Rights Campaign PAC, which supports pro-equality legislation.

The Senior Vice President of Policy and Political Affairs of HRC PAC, JoDee Winterhof, reaffirmed HRC PAC’s endorsement of the governor, noting “at a time when extremist elected officials are rolling back LGBTQ+ rights in other states, Gov. Newsom’s leadership has been critical to protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in California.”

Winterhof also highlighted Newson’s accomplishments, noting “first as the Mayor of San Francisco and now as the Governor of California, he has been a tireless champion of equality for all Californians and a national leader in the fight to keep LGBTQ+ rights from being rolled back elsewhere.”

Winterhof added, “As one of the most pro-equality governors in the nation, Newsom has prioritized advancing the freedoms and rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and the Human Rights Campaign is proud to endorse him for reelection.”

The PAC argued Gov. Newson has “long advocated for and been a champion of LGBTQ+ rights and protections. When he was the Mayor of San Francisco, Governor Newson pushed for marriage equality. Additionally, as Governor, he has been a champion in protecting the LGBTQ+ youth from unjust punishments and created more protections for the transgender community.”

Equality voters, according to the PAC, are “individuals across the country of diverse demographics and geographic areas, including 12.2 million voters from California. This group of voters advocate for social equality, and are typically younger, more racially diverse, and identify more as female.”

As a group, Equality Voters, the PAC explains, “identify strongly with the HRC’s goals and ideals, rather than a specific candidate or party. These voters are united by the goal of advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community across the nation.”

The PAC claims its work “during elections has made a monumental impact in electing leaders who are pro-equality and will enact policies that will protect the LGBTQ+ community,” noting “during the 2020 election,” it recruited 5,800 volunteers across the country, completed 28,500 hours of contact with voters, sent more than 2.7 million personal text messages to voters, conducted 930,000 cell phone conversations, and sent 2.5 million mail pieces to voters.

Following this endorsement, Governor Newson released a statement further affirming his goal to protect the LGBTQ+ community and push for equality.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, no matter who they are, who they love, or where they live. Starting with my time as Mayor of San Francisco and now as the Governor of California, I’ve worked to build a better future for Californians, especially our kids,” the governor said.

He added, “Under my watch, California will continue to prioritize freedom and equality for all—even as extremist politicians in states across the country attempt to roll back LGBTQ+ rights. I am honored to receive this endorsement and am committed to continuing to work together to expand opportunities and justice for all.”