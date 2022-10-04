Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: A Look at Council Candidates on Housing – the Push for Infill

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(5) Comments
173 Views
Share:
University Commons – the mixed use project remains in some doubt

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A week or so ago, we people were asking for more commentary on the council candidates’ positions on issues.  We now have a huge volume of material to parse through—last week’s three forums yielded roughly 20,000 words on key issues.

One of the most important issues facing the Davis Community is the issue of housing.  After the loss of DiSC in both 2020 and 2022, the pendulum has seemingly swung back toward infill and away from peripheral housing.

When the candidates were asked about what type of residential development they favored, the answer focused toward infill and affordability.

Gloria Partida: “I always advocate for the missing middle because that is an area where we don’t have enough housing. I think that for a long time we built, you know, lots of McMansions and housing was really big and unaffordable. It became unaffordable. And so I think the move back to building smaller units, to building stack flats and condominiums and denser housing is the way to go for us because we have our downtown plan that advocates for that type of housing.”

Adam Morrill: “I would push for mandatory 35% being affordable as far as not big ‘a’ affordable, but affordable for a certain price point within the community and pushing for townhomes, condos.”

Kelsey Fortune: “I really would like for us to focus on infill. It creates opportunities for the city to increase its tax base without increasing infrastructure and maintenance costs. Things like our downtown plan that will, you know, build up multiple different types of housing within the core of our community. Apartments, condos, town homes, you know, denser, denser housing near where people want to live is hugely important.”

Dan Carson: “I think we need to move forward on both market rate and affordable housing because, from an economic perspective, adding units, adding supply makes a huge difference. I’ve fought the good fight, won some, lost some for housing projects at the ballot at the council.”

Bapu Vaitla: “I think the focus initially should be infill housing, downtown dense, affordable climate friendly, transit linked infill. And we have some policy levers to make that happen, including increasing density bonuses, reducing, eliminating parking minimums, fast tracking permitting for developments with a high affordable percentage up zoning to allow these kind of modest increases in density and height.”

Or, as Bapu Vaitla put in another forum, “we need to focus on dense, climate friendly, affordable transit linked infill in our downtown.”

Dan Carson also pushed in the downtown, “We are nearing completion of a new plan for our downtown that will add 1000 market rate and other types of units for about 2200 people over time.”

There was also a push for updating the General Plan.

Adam Morrill, “We need to update our general plan to include those areas so that we don’t result in a patchwork of sprawl, unconnected communities. That’s just not sustainable. It’s not good policy. So in addition to updating a general plan.”

He later added, “First off, we need to make the necessary updates to the general plan. We can’t keep adding, amending peripheral development that just results in patchwork and sprawl. That’s the first thing that needs to be done.”

He wasn’t alone.  Bapu Vaitla added, “I would just say in terms of our vision overall, we need a general plan update. If we as a city do not say what the character of our city is as far as housing, what we want to see, then we won’t attract the kind of developers, nonprofit developers, affordable housing developers that fit that vision of equity and sustainability.”

He later added, “The big thing though, is having a general plan update that sets the character our vision for housing in the city.”

What about peripheral development?

Adam Morrill acknowledged, “With regard to any future peripheral development, which is going to be necessary. Davis needs to grow.”

Kelsey Fortune made it clear that she favored infill projects “rather than focusing on peripheral projects.”

All of the candidates acknowledged the need for housing.  But the push for that housing was quite clearly away from housing on the periphery that tends to be contentious and requires approval of the voters.

How realistic is that?  That’s a big question.

Dan Carson for instance touted the fact the city is moving toward approving the downtown plan adding 1000 market rate—and the city is clearly counting on the downtown not only for market rate, but to fulfill its allotment of low- and very low-income housing as required under RHNA.

But how realistic is that?  The fiscal analysis performed several years ago suggests that downtown mixed use is going to have to be for sale, relatively large units and dense to pencil out for the developers.  And the opportunities for low- and very low-income units are going to be very limited.

Unless RDA or some other form of subsidized housing comes forward, I think it’s questionable that the city can redevelop.

City Manager Mike Webb a few months ago told me that, while he thought we could reach our RHNA allotments for this cycle, he thinks it will be hard to impossible to infill our way out in the next cycle.

The problem the city faces is that the amount of available vacant land is limited and redevelopment and densification is very expensive not to mention contentious.

We saw this with University Commons.  The project was approved by the last council—but because it was dense infill, it needed to be seven stories which drew a lot of criticism for near neighbors.

We now have the announcement that housing is off the table—much to the chagrin of some of the candidates.

We reported problems with this project back in June.

Here is what I wrote:

Meanwhile the prospects remain uncertain for University Commons.  As many probably remember, the project was approved by council on a contentious 3-2 vote only when Brett Lee gained a key concession to lower the building height at the last moment.

Mike Webb told the Vanguard that financing is a problem, but “they know they need it,” meaning the renovation.  As some remember, Brixmor, the commercial entity that owns the site, initially wanted to do a redesign and were convinced by the city to look at mixed use—a prospect they ultimately agreed to but it took them out of their comfort zone.

Adding to the challenges were last-second conditions put on by council to gain the approval.

Webb said on Monday they will be meeting with the team again.  The question is what they want to do at this point.  The options appear to be either just doing the commercial portion of the project as they originally intended or phasing in residential to make it pencil out.

We now know that they decided to do commercial only.  Everyone is lamenting this. I see this as the failure of our process though—the developers in order to get the project approved put forward a project that would not pencil out.  The result is the loss of a huge opportunity for dense, infill housing.

I have had some interesting conversations in the past week about possible ways forward overall with good, dense infill housing that can perhaps rebuild community trust—that’s what is lacking and it doesn’t help that the Downtown Plan has been delayed as long as it has or that we still don’t have a community vision or General Plan update.

Housing is highly needed, but unfortunately it is not going to become less contentious, and it will be up to the next council to figure out ways to thread that needle.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Commentary: A Look at Council Candidates on Housing – the Push for Infill”

  1. Ron Oertel

    We now know that they decided to do commercial only.  Everyone is lamenting this. 

    Your own article notes that not everyone is lamenting this:

    The project was approved by the last council—but because it was dense infill, it needed to be seven stories which drew a lot of criticism for near neighbors.

    The problem (with all of these candidates) is that no one is actually defining what the supposed increased need is, and the impact of developments in places like Woodland – over which Davis has no control.  The only “choice” that Davis has is whether or not they want to add sprawl in addition to the sprawl that places like Woodland are adding.  (It’s an easy/short commute to UCD, from there.)

    No one ever addresses this at all.  Now, if Davis could control what Woodland (or for that matter – UCD) does, perhaps a discussion could ensue. But until then, a discussion of “need” is akin to pissing in the wind. (Not necessarily “into” the wind, but just carried away by the wind.)

    In the meantime, anyone who is absolutely set on moving to Davis can do so, as there’s always “pre-owned” housing for sale.  But, it’s certainly not necessary to do so, to attend Davis schools.  “Whole lotta poachin goin on”, to paraphrase Jerry Lee Lewis.  (By the way, I guess he’s the last 1950s rocker left.)

    In any case, prices are dropping everywhere – including for the new houses in Woodland:

    https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/woodland

    Of course, individuals can’t get the same “deal” as corporate buyers, but I’m not sure how large of a factor that is in Woodland. I know it’s a factor in the region.

    But you know the old saying, “buy high, and sell low”.  This seems to be the preferred method for many.  Pretty much how many approach the stock market, as well.  (But hey, there’s always the Lottery or the local casinos.  And in the case of the Lottery, I’m sure that many primarily participate to help schools.)  🙂

    The downturn in the housing market (and economy at large) is also likely a factor regarding University Mall.

  2. Ron Glick

    Davis is an awful place  to do business. Measure J makes building out too risky. But trying to build infill sucks too. The Downtown plan as written makes most of downtown off limits to new construction. Plus anyone who tries to build gets insulted for their efforts while running the gauntlet of getting city approval. U Mall is a perfect example. Meanwhile all the CC candidates avoid speaking realistically about peripheral development because they are afraid of the electorate. Its sort of like the Davis equivalent of Republicans who won’t call out Trump for his violent rhetoric because they are afraid of his voters.

    Davis needs to build a few thousand single family homes on the periphery and use the money it generates to build lots of Affordable Housing. Anyone arguing that infill alone can alleviate  the pressure in the housing market is either dumb or lying. I’m guessing the candidates aren’t dumb but I may be deluding myself by giving them the benefit of the doubt.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Meanwhile all the CC candidates avoid speaking realistically about peripheral development because they are afraid of the electorate. Its sort of like the Davis equivalent of Republicans who won’t call out Trump for his violent rhetoric because they are afraid of his voters.

      As the “counterpoint Ron”, I’d say that they’re afraid of those who have bought-into the claim that there’s a “housing shortage”.  It’s “safe” for them to say, however, that they want more affordable housing – another meaningless phrase.

      Davis needs to build a few thousand single family homes on the periphery and use the money it generates to build lots of Affordable Housing.

      Thereby driving up the cost of the single-family housing that would subsidize the Affordable housing.  Making places like Woodland all that much more appealing for those with limited incomes and families.  (Though I believe they have their own Affordable housing requirements, as well.)

      Anyone arguing that infill alone can alleviate the pressure in the housing market is either dumb or lying.

      What “pressure”?  How is this being defined, and how will we know when there’s no longer any “pressure”?
      Ig

    2. Ron Oertel

      For the record, I was not able to apply/fix the correct quotation emphasis on the comment above, before being cut-off.

      But, I’m sure that most readers can figure out “which Ron said what”.

  3. Tim Keller

    All of the candidates talking about infill really strikes me as disengenious.    Even the “pro development” council that we have right now shied away from really ACTUALLY pushing for effective infill / upzoning.    Look at Trackside and the U-Mall, and the fact that a story got lopped off of Sterling    If we were serious about “infill” our representatives would have pushed harder to make that happen DESPITE the objection of neighbors because this is the kind of thing we need to do across this ENTIRE CITY if we are actually thinking that infill / redevelopment can make a dent in solving our problems.

    David, I would love to see you ask the candidates about some DETAILS about how they would propose solving things via “infill” … lets get SPECIFIC.    Because as you have pointed out, the cold reality of the situation is that if you put together all of the opportunities for infill and redevelopment that are in front of us… its really not going to move the needle in the real world.    Talking about infill in the generic sense is effectively talking about doing nothing.

    A couple of weeks I had a great conversation about economic development with one of the people who signed the NO on H ballot statement, and we talked about infill alternatives… the PG&E yard came up… which is always does, and I think we agreed:  If the city DOES actually want to prioritize infill over peripheral growth, and take on a challenge like relocating PG&E, then we need to be Agressive with pursuing it, and the council will have to take a leadership role in PUSHING infill / upzoning and redevelopment…

    That is NOT easy, because every such initiative will end up angering whoever it is that lives next to that specific project… The incumbents here shied away from taking that kind of aggressive stance on infill, and my read of their positions is that they are much more pro-development than some of their challengers.

    So when it comes to saying you are “for infill as opposed to peripheral growth”, my message to candidates is : Get SPECIFIC with real plans, or pledges to treat certain issues a certain way… or stop saying you are for infill… its meaningless without a specific concept for how its going to be implemented.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for