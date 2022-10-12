Commentary: Pryor Allegations Accurate, but Incomplete and Thus Misleading

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Yesterday evening, Alan Pryor submitted an article in which he charges that former Davis Mayor Gloria Partida, who is running for reelection, was convicted of a felony, is ineligible to run, and improperly omitted it in a disclosure.

His meticulously researched story is correct as far as his research goes—but the research stops short of all the facts and thus the whole story, which makes any inferences and conclusion false and misleading.

Worse yet, he either knew or should have known that he did not have the full story when he submitted the article for publication.

I was already aware of the backstory because I had had two off the record conversations with Gloria Partida. You can read her explanation here, I am not going to add any details other than to note it was a messy family situation that occurred in 1996, it probably should not have been handled by the criminal legal system, and had it been today it would never have been charged as a felony.

She took a plea agreement, completed her terms and conditions, and the conviction was expunged from her record and her record was supposed to be sealed. It wasn’t, which is how community members were able to search and report on what they saw.

Alan Pryor alleges—and cites portions of the law to attempt to substantiate it—that Partida is not eligible to run for political office due to her prior conviction.

We know that Robert Milbrodt this summer filed requests with both the city and the District Attorney’s office attempting to determine whether or not that is true.

Jonathan Raven, the Chief Deputy DA, informed Milbrodt that no, Partida had not committed any criminal conduct.

He writes: “We referred your complaint to the Sacramento District Attorney’s office for their review to determine the viability of criminal charges related to Ms. Partida’s August 5, 2022, written filing of a Declaration of Candidacy form for re-election to represent District 4 on the Davis City Council.”

The letter continued that they received information from the Sacramento DA’s office telling them: “After thorough review of all the materials along with applicable statutes and case law, we have determined there is no criminal conduct committed by Ms. Partida on her Declaration of Candidacy and filing of that [Declaration of Candidacy] document.”

Given that that Partida signed that “I have not been convicted of a felony…” and there is a determination that there was no criminal conduct on her part, the Sacramento DA’s office implicitly ruled that Gloria Partida was eligible to run for office.

An independent law enforcement agency—it was sent to Sacramento due to perceived conflicts because of the working relationship between Partida and the Yolo DA—determined there was no wrongdoing here and a letter was sent to Bob Milbrodt that Alan Pryor does not publish in his attack on Partida.

Did Alan Pryor intentionally not publish this letter, or was Pryor unaware of this letter? Even if the latter is the case, Pryor has a problem here, because, unlike Bob Milbrodt, he failed to do his due diligence to determine whether or not a crime had been committed—something Milbrodt was able to do with a simple request.

One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1976 classic, “All the President’s Men,” which chronicles the efforts of Woodward and Bernstein to uncover the Watergate crimes.

In a compelling scene during the movie, the Jason Robards, who plays Washington Post Editor Ben Bradlee, explains, “You guys are about to write a story that says the former Attorney General, the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in this country, is a crook! Just be sure you’re right.”

Alan Pryor failed in his duty to make sure he was right before doing the same to Gloria Partida.

Under the standard established by the Supreme Court in Sullivan v. New York Times, the courts established a much higher standard for libeling public figures. They must libel them with actual malice.

The standard is that the public official would have to show that the defendant made a libelous statement with “knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

A court could rule here that Alan Pryor had access to the letter to Bob Milbrodt or it could rule that his failure to do the steps that Milbrodt did and consult with the city and DA’s office represents reckless disregard for the truth. That is for someone else to determine.

I was concerned earlier this year that the nature of district elections would lead to more of these direct attacks on public officials—and that is precisely what we are seeing here. Unfortunately, this has been borne out.