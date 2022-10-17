Davis Police Accountability Commission Holds Public Outreach Meeting October 19

Davis, CA – The Davis Police Accountability Commission is holding a public outreach meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center (203 East 14th Street). All members of the community who are interested in police accountability are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The meeting will feature a presentation by the City’s Independent Police Auditor, Michael Gennaco of the OIR Group. Gennaco is a nationally recognized expert on law enforcement reform and accountability systems. He has been the auditor for the City of Davis for over three years. Gennaco will share trends in police accountability and his perceptions of Davis’s oversight system. He supports working with community members who have concerns about police treatment.

In addition, the City’s Director of the newly established Department of Social Services and Housing, Dana Bailey, will talk about how her department is working to divert those without housing or with mental illness from conflicting with law enforcement by connecting them with services. This was a major part of the recent community discussions on reimagining public safety.