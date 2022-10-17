Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Davis Police Accountability Commission Holds Public Outreach Meeting October 19

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights
Leave a comment
84 Views
Share:

Davis, CA – The Davis Police Accountability Commission is holding a public outreach meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center (203 East 14th Street). All members of the community who are interested in police accountability are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The meeting will feature a presentation by the City’s Independent Police Auditor, Michael Gennaco of the OIR Group. Gennaco is a nationally recognized expert on law enforcement reform and accountability systems. He has been the auditor for the City of Davis for over three years. Gennaco will share trends in police accountability and his perceptions of Davis’s oversight system. He supports working with community members who have concerns about police treatment.

In addition, the City’s Director of the newly established Department of Social Services and Housing, Dana Bailey, will talk about how her department is working to divert those without housing or with mental illness from conflicting with law enforcement by connecting them with services. This was a major part of the recent community discussions on reimagining public safety.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for