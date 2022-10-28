Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Defense Asks for No Bail, but Court Sets $20K Bail for Caretaking Mother of Four-Year-Old Child with Cancer

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:

By Ramneet Singh

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Raoul Thorbourne set bail “below schedule” at $20,000 in an assault case this week at an arraignment for Lorraine Hernandez, who told the court she needs to take care of her four-year-old daughter with cancer.

Records show two felony charges of “assault with a deadly weapon,” with an enhancement for “crime committed while on bail.” and another related to a prior conviction.

Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda represented Hernandez, while Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor prosecuted.

De Anda set not guilty pleas, but asked to pass the case. This was followed by another case, which Thorbourne stated involved “identity theft,” where accused Hernandez was a codefendant.

For that case, a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 8. Those court records stated Hernandez “remains on bail bond.”

Moving back to the assault, the bail was scheduled at $50,000.

DPD De Anda asked for release on supervised OR (release on no bail, on her own recognizance). Defense counsel acknowledged the seriousness of the offenses, but added “Hernandez has a four-year-old that is battling cancer.”

She noted Hernandez’s “sole occupation…is being a supportive caregiver for her four-year-old child.” It was later stated that she was unemployed and she would be willing to submit to any conditions.

DPD De Anda argued probation’s “risk assessment score” was just, but noted probation’s suggestion that OR should be denied because of the charges.

De Anda stated the accused “has a very minimal criminal history.” She noted that her current residence would be with her father-in-law.

If SOR is not the court’s decision, De Anda said, Hernandez’s “sole source of income is social security benefits where she makes $1,200 a month.”

DDA Zambor argued for a “stay away order” for the victim because “defendant first hit her with a metal chair by throwing it at her, then tried to go after one other person with a car, stopping short of him, and then went back to the first victim and actually hit her with a car, causing an injury causing her to go to the hospital.”

Zambor later argued that Hernandez’s criminal past was “mitigated.” She mentioned there are “several felony convictions” and time in prison.

The DDA added that “she has a pending case and she’s out on SOR and she’s committing new violent offenses…a public safety risk. I don’t think that there’s any less restrictive means under the Humphrey’s decision…I think $50,000 at schedule is appropriate.”

After going through potential courses of action, Judge Thorbourne noted the risk that Hernandez poses based on her record, even with potential mitigating options.

He initially suggested he might keep the bail amount at $50,000, but after DPD De Anda said it is “set at $20,000 by the jail right now, that’s below schedule” the judge settled on bail of $20,000.

He signed the stay away order, and confirmed the preliminary hearing for Nov. 8. 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for