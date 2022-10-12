Emily Galvin-Almanza Joins the Vanguard As an Honored Speaker Tomorrow in Sacramento

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022

The Vanguard Awards Gala will honor the work of Emily Galvin-Almanza of Partners for Justice.

Partners for Justice “was created to help break the cycle of poverty and criminalization by providing collaborative support services to people facing criminal charges, while helping public defenders protect people from incarceration and other criminal penalties.”

Their mission is “to increase access to justice and reduce racial and economic disparities across the criminal legal system by transforming public defense from an under-resourced, inequitable system into a robust network of dynamic, people-centered service centers.”

Partners for Justice supports “the broader movement to dismantle and transform the racist and oppressive systems that disproportionately harm people and communities of color, including the criminal legal system.”

Emily co-founding the organization.

Listen to Emily Galvin-Alamanza on Everyday Injustice Podcast.

Prior to her work for Partners for Justice, she worked as a public defender in Los Angeles, Santa Clara, and the Bronx Defenders.

She also was “one of the first attorneys fighting for release of life-sentenced people with the Stanford Three Strikes Project.”

Emily is a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford Law School, where she earned the Deborah Rhode Prize for her work in the public interest. After her first year as a public defender, she clerked for the Honorable Thelton Henderson of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

She then returned to the Stanford Three Strikes Project, where she was one of the first attorneys bringing post-reform petitions for relief on behalf of individuals sentenced to life under California’s Three Strikes law.

The Vanguard on October 13 will honor Mano Raju along with nine other individuals and groups leading the fight on criminal justice reform.

Speakers include:

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra Dr. Tecoy Porter, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK SACRAMENTO San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju Emily Galvin-Almanza, Partners for Justice



The Vanguard is an innovative and cutting edge 501(c)(3) non-profit that trains dozens of court watch interns to monitor and report on court cases in at least eight California counties including San Francisco, Alameda, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. We are also a criminal justice reform watchdog and news group that reports around the country on critical events, and hosts a weekly podcast (Everyday Injustice) featuring leaders in the justice reform movement. Last year the Vanguard helped place at least 50 interns—most of them women of color—in top law schools across the country.

