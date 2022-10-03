Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 169: Stephen Liebb, Incarcerated 33 Years, Helps to Free Others

Stephen Liebb spent 33 years behind bars for first degree murder. 19 of those years were spent at San Quentin.

He earned his release on parole in 2013. Now he works as a legal assistant at the San Francisco Public Defender’s office on the Freedom Project, helping to free others from prison.

Listen to Steph’s remarkable story – hired by the legendary Jeff Adachi in 2018, but a lawyer at the time of his arrest in the 1980s, and his work behind bars to help his fellow incarcerated people file petitions and writs, giving them a chance to challenge their detention.

On October 13, the Vanguard will present Stephen Liebb with an award for his work as a formerly incarcerated individual at the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala.

Liebb will be among nine individuals honored on October 13 in Sacramento. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022