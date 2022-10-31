Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 172: UCLA Professor – California, Padilla, Immigration Consequences

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:

In the 2010 landmark decision Padilla v. Kentucky, the Supreme Court held that the Sixth Amendment right to counsel demands that criminal defense attorneys inform their clients of adverse immigration consequences that may flow from a guilty plea.

UCLA Law Professor Ingrid Eagly and her colleagues asked the critical question of whether public defenders have adequately incorporated Padilla into their defense.

Their findings not surprisingly “reveal a patchwork system in which each county in California has created its own approach to immigration advising.”

Some counties have created full immigrant defense offices while many other counties have languished: “They have not hired immigration experts, developed county protocols for immigration advising, or implemented immigration law training for their attorneys who accept indigent court appointments.”

Listen as Professor Eagly discusses Padilla and its impact on public defenders in California.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for