Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Expungement Motion Granted to Repeat Insurance Fraud Offender

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
79 Views
Share:

By Audrey Sawyer and Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – Early this week in Ventura County Superior Court, Judge Patricia Murphy granted a request to dismiss felony charges of insurance fraud dating back to 1995, nearly 30 years ago.

Rhonda Harris-Smith was charged—in the last century—with felony perjury and several counts of insurance fraud, all to which she had pleaded guilty.

Defense counsel initially pointed out the discrepancy within the restitution records of the accused.

Attorney Catina Irvin explained the accused has contributed a substantial amount toward restitution and has otherwise completed all conditions as indicated in the probation report, with diligent payments over the course of four years. Harris-Smith has now paid off all but $40,000 for restitution.

However, Judge Murphy confirmed the stated amount and, according to the court’s record, the accused still has an outstanding balance of $107,000 that needs to be paid.

Before discussing more about the restitution amount, Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ewan commented the motion of expungement should not be granted even if the remaining restitution is only $40,000.

Judge Murphy expressed hesitation, recalling the last time the same request was made and was denied due to the accused being charged with a subsequent insurance fraud after she was placed on probation.

However, the judge took into account the fact that those charges were far back in 1995, and there has been “an absence of law enforcement contact” since then.

Considering that denying the expungement motion would not increase the likelihood of the restitution being paid, the court granted the request to dismiss all charges and guilty pleas, and convert the restitution to civil judgment, with the amount actually owing to be determined later.p>

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Tommy is a sophomore majoring in Economics and minoring in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He is an international student from Vietnam and fueled with the frustration agaisnt flawed justice system that lets down the minority. He is aspired to become a criminal justice attorney and will hopefully attend law school in 2025.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for