Gov. Newsom Friday Announces Appointments of 2 New Judges to Sacramento County Superior Court

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment of two new judges to Sacramento Superior Court—Philip Ferrari, 52, of Sacramento, and Satnam Rattu, 42, of Folsom.

“The Court looks forward to the addition of Philip Ferrari and Satnam Rattu to the bench,” Presiding Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bowman said, adding, “Both appointees bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that will benefit Sacramento County.”

According to the governor’s office, Ferrari has served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse in the California Attorney General’s Office since 2021, where he was Special Assistant to the Attorney General from 2019 to 2021.

Ferrari also served in several roles at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California from 2002 to 2019, including as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division. Ferrari served as a Law Clerk for Phyllis Hamilton at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California from 2001 to 2002 and was an Associate at McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen from 1996 to 2001.

He received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Laurie Earl to the Court of Appeal.

The governor’s statement noted Rattu has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office since 2008, and was a Law Clerk at Freidberg & Parker from 2006 to 2007.

He received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin R. Culhane.

Superior court judges serve six-year terms and are elected by county voters on a nonpartisan ballot at a general election. Vacancies are filled through appointment by the Governor.