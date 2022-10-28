Guest Commentary: ACLU of SoCal Supports Housing Measure

By Kath Rogers

The ACLU of Southern California is proud to support YES on Measure ULA. Here are six reasons why:

Measure ULA is our chance to end housing insecurity.

This city ballot initiative is a once-in-a-generation chance to end housing insecurity in Los Angeles. It will help keep people in their homes and support low-income seniors and disabled neighbors. Importantly, this measure will build the homes we need to reduce houselessness.

Measure ULA is written for the community and by the community.

More than 200 community-based organizations support YES on Measure ULA, demonstrating impressive and broad-based support across coalitions. These groups include housing justice advocates on the frontlines like Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) and “homeless service providers” such as People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), United Way, and LA Family Housing.

Measure ULA protects L.A.’s workers.

Labor groups support YES on Measure ULA, including local unions, the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance (KIWA), the LA Black Workers Center, the American Federation of Labor, and more. These groups support the measure’s strong worker protections and local hire provisions, which will create 44,000 good-paying jobs over the next 10 years, allowing working families to build a future in L.A.

Measure ULA supports our city’s climate goals.

Environmental justice groups support YES on Measure ULA, including Communities for a Better Environment, Climate Resolve, Center for Biological Diversity, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, and more. These groups recognize that building affordable housing in the urban core is vital to meeting our city’s climate goals, and it will help stop displacement of frontline communities of color.

Measure ULA is good for L.A. residents.

A small group of wealthy special interests oppose this vital measure and are spending millions of dollars to mislead and confuse voters. These real estate corporations and property management groups represent exploitative landlords like Douglas Emmett Properties, a Santa Monica-based landlord that operates thousands of apartments in the West L.A. area. After two fires broke out in one of the company’s buildings, leaving one resident dead and other residents injured, executives at Douglas Emmett lobbied against the installation of life-saving sprinkler systems. The company has donated hundreds of thousands to political campaigns, including opposing Measure ULA. Don’t be fooled by corporate interests. Mega-sized landlords and professional home-flippers are opposed to this measure because it will cut into their profits. They do not represent L.A. City residents and voters.

Measure ULA is backed by housing experts and the ACLU.

Housing and houselessness experts support YES on Measure ULA. Join the ACLU SoCal, the Los Angeles Times, and hundreds of community-based organizations throughout the city in supporting Yes on Measure ULA to create affordable housing and keep Angelenos in their homes. Learn more.

Kath Rogers is a Staff Attorney for Economic Justice wit the ACLU