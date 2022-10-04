Hurricane Ian Disrupts Flights, Court Hearing in California Court

By Citlalli Florez

MODESTO, CA – Monday morning here in Stanislaus County Superior Court was a good example of a natural disaster on the other coast having the ability to impact what happens in California courts.

An accused waived their appearance in court because Hurricane Ian halted their traveling plans over the weekend as it disrupted thousands of flights from Florida and the Southeast part of the country.

The accused, facing trial for a misdemeanor, was to have a mental health competency hearing. During the hearing, there was a request to defer the examination by a court appointed neurologist.

Judge Ruben Villalobos proclaimed the inability of the accused to appear in court was “under extenuating circumstances that have been caused by Hurricane Ian.”

There were no objections from Deputy District Attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

It was ordered the accused meet with the neurologist when possible. The court will also wait for the accused’s sister to come into town for a new Nov. 29 court date.

Proceedings for this case will remain suspended and the accused will remain out on their own recognizance.