Judge Denies Mercy Plea, Sentences Man to 16 Months Consecutively to Another Sentence Despite ‘Changed Man’ Plea

By Leslie Acevedo

VENTURA, CA – Alexander Cedric Leonard was sentenced here in Ventura County Superior Court this week to 16 months in state prison for burglarizing a residential home Dec. 16, 2018, on top of and after he finishes serving another prison sentence.

The judge refused to grant a defense request for the young accused to serve the sentences “concurrently,” or at the same time, which would drastically reduce his time in prison.

The accused pleaded guilty to first degree residential burglary. The accused is currently serving a felony state prison sentence on another case out of Los Angeles County.

After reading the sentencing report on the first degree residential burglary charge, both sides agreed the accused would plead to the crime of residential burglary, but as a subordinate conviction.

Prosecution chose not to add additional comments.

However, the public defender asked the court to consider the youth of [the accused], his desire to change, and regret over the offenses. The accused is 23 years old. At the time the crimes were committed, the accused was 19 to 20 years of age in 2018 and 2019.

Based on probation reports, the accused has accrued 14 years four months in custody, and the public defender asked the court to consider posting his time concurrently instead of consecutively—meaning his sentences would occur at the same time not one and then the other.

Due to the significant criminal history and victims, the judge said he had no reason to find it in the interest of justice to grant the request. The judge denied the request despite efforts of the accused pleas of being a “changed man.”

The accused was denied probation, ordered to serve one-third of the term, 16 months, consecutively. The accused was ordered to pay restitution fines, additional restitution fines pending completion of parole, and victim restitution of $7,500.

When the accused is released from custody, he will be released on parole or other post release community supervision under Los Angeles County.

A restitution hearing will be set for Nov. 16 requested by Leonard; he is not required to be present.