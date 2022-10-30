Breaking News
Judge Lowers Custody Sentence So Felony Partners in Crime Can Keep Jobs

in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
By Taylor Smith and Alyssa Eng

WOODLAND, CA – Two partners in crime showed up to Yolo County Superior Court last week to give their pleas to their felony grand theft charges – and Judge Dave Rosenberg accepted their pleas and moved forward with their sentences.

Jared Boles and Christina Inmanlyster were involved in a felony grand theft case in May of 2020; as a result, Boles stands charged with four felony counts and Inmanlyster with five.

The two have since remained on supervised release pending final sentencing.

Though Boles was represented by private defense attorney Ava Landers and Inmanlyster opted for a public defender, both pleaded no contest to their charges.

Judge Rosenberg accepted their pleas and decided it was finally time to close out this case that has been ongoing for more than two years. 

The judge explained to Boles he wanted him to keep his job so that he would be able to pay his restitution in full. Thus, he determined less than half of Boles’ two year jail sentence will be served in custody, and that three of his four felony counts would be dismissed.

Judge Rosenberg was not quite as merciful towards Boles’ counterpart, however, sentencing her to three years in county jail. He explained to Inmanlyster that his reasoning for this was the fact that one of the charges on her case was perjury.

Both of the convicted will be serving a brief sentence in county jail rather than in prison, and will return back to their jobs shortly to fulfill the requirements ruled on by the court.

The two each expressed their gratitude to the judge and to their attorneys as they left their individual hearings.

