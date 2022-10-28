Breaking News
Judge Urges Accused to Comply with Prescribed Medication 

By Nicole Mayer 

WOODLAND, CA- Judge Dave Rosenberg released a man from jail here after a Yolo County Superior Court hearing Wednesday, but insisted the accused comply with the county’s prescribed medications on supervised probation, in order to protect his roommate.

Michael Thomas Wallace faces two felonies of attempting/procuring arson and arson use of device to accelerate or delay ignition, along with a couple enhancements for a prior felony conviction and a prior serious felony conviction.

At the start of the trial-setting hearing, Judge Rosenberg questioned Defense Attorney Joseph Gocke, asking him if either he or the prosecution had reached out to the roommate of the accused, letting them know that Wallace was being released.

Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub responded for Gocke, letting the court know that the roommate was informed, but the roommate was a little hesitant.

Schaub said the roommate has an initial concern about Wallace’s compliance with his medications, worried there would be an issue with Wallace returning and continuing his “episodes.”

Schaub added that after confirming with the roommate and telling him Wallace would be taking his medications regularly, the roommate agreed he could return. Wallace’s roommate claimed he wanted them to have a “peaceful cohabitation.”

In order to provide some reassurance for the roommate, Judge Schaub granted a no harassing contact order just as a “mechanism in case there is a problem.”

Defense Attorney Gocke also noted if the court is releasing Wallace, he would be willing to enter a time waiver at this stage to delay proceedings.

Judge Rosenberg decided to grant the protective order and announced Wallace will be released Wednesday.

However, Rosenberg did require that Wallace be released on supervised probation, directly telling Wallace “it is really important for you to take your medications. I mean half of America takes medications.”

Gocke stated that Wallace needed to get some “time under his belt,” to allow him to engage and follow through on his probation.

Judge Rosenberg concluded the conference, scheduling the next pretrial conference for Nov. 21.

About The Author

Nicole Mayer is a second year student at UC Davis, pursuing a degree in Economics. She is passionate about advocating for others and truthful reporting. She intends to attend law school after completing her undergraduate degree.

