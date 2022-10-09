Jury Finds Man Guilty on 27 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

By Jessica Weisman and Taylor Smith

WOODLAND, CA – The jury here Friday in Yolo County Superior Court informed the court it was split on the first of 28 counts against Dominique Jackson in his violent sexual assault case, but agreed he was guilty on 27 other related charges.

Judge Peter Williams asked the jury if there was any willingness for the deadlock to be resolved with further discussion on this case, but the jury insisted there was not, so the judge decided to call a mistrial on the first count and proceed to the extensive 27 other counts on the case.

Jackson is accused of assaulting a woman in an apartment complex laundry room in West Sacramento in December of 2019. He was arrested and charged with felony counts of terrorist threats, felony assault, sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and false imprisonment when the case was filed in March of 2021.

The representative of the jury presented each of the remaining 27 counts individually and stated that they had found the accused guilty on each of them.

As stated by the jury, these counts included rape by force, assault by force, attempted rape, burglary, use of deadly weapon during sex offense, great bodily injury during sex offense, assault with deadly weapon, battery, use of a deadly weapon, intent to inflict great bodily injury, and infliction of great bodily injury.

Judge Williams informed the jury there is a separate part of the case that deals with aggravating circumstances.

Clearly this jury has been working on this case for quite some time and the judge informed them that there is still more work to be done as he thanked them for their extensive time commitment and diligent efforts on this case.

The jury was informed that there are 12 enhancements with respect to aggravating circumstances in this case, and until they have information on all 12 they cannot move forward.

The judge concluded the hearing by ruling the jury just needed to hear from one final witness. This trial is set to resume Monday morning in Yolo County Superior Court.