Kevin de León Attempts to Cover Up Racist Comments and Faces Strong Backlash from LA City Councilmembers, Public

By Taylor Smith, Alyssa Eng and Rena Abdusalam

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Democratic Councilman Kevin de León is facing serious public backlash after stating he intends to remain an active member of the Los Angeles City Council in light of a recent racism scandal.

Despite nationwide urges for de León to resign from his position, he refuses to step down, at least as of Friday.

It’s been nearly two weeks since an audio recording of a conversation between de León, now resigned Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmember Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera was leaked to the public.

The audio recording contained racist comments about California residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Black two-year-old son. Despite fire from the public, de León released to the press that he will not resign from his position, unlike Martinez.

De León—the former President Pro Tem of the CA State Senate—apologized and said, instead of resigning, he would rather repair the relationships that have been destroyed because of the leaked audio.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, in a statement late this week, said, “Apologies will not be nearly enough to undo the damage that this city has suffered. The hateful words that were spoken in that secret meeting have re-opened a deep and painful wound in this city.”

Krekorian urged de León to take responsibility and step down. He said he believes de León is a better person than what is heard on the tape, but apologizing is not the way to make amends and heal the city, adding, “We need to show the world that there is no seat for racism, exclusion, and disrespect on the Los Angeles City Council.”

Twitter user @Eunisses commented, “KDL is trying his damn best to distance himself from the racist comments made in that meeting, but he was a willing participant and made several disparaging and anti-Black comments. There is no healing when you’re gaslighting us all. We heard you loud and clear in that audio.”

In agreement with the tweet that de León was indeed trying to gaslight the public, fellow Councilmember Bonin, said, “Kevin de León’s comments are gaslighting of the highest order. He describes cruel, dehumanizing remarks about a child as ‘flippant.’”

Bonin argued de León was ignorantly acting like a “bystander” to his own actions rather than taking accountability for his leading role in the conversation.

Despite de León’s attempts to turn away from the issue, Bonin says that he still has “the opportunity to atone and seek forgiveness one day from all of Los Angeles and from the Black community and from my son in particular.”

The matter was deeply personal to Bonin, the father of a young Black son who was brought up in the councilmembers’ conversation. The council members equated the child to a flashy designer handbag that Bonin wore as an “accessory.”

In order to obtain forgiveness, Bonin publicly urged de León to resign from the council, as his actions have proven that he is entirely “unfit for office.”

“He cannot be part of the healing as long as he refuses to resign. His stubborn refusal to do what everyone else knows is necessary is deepening the wound he has inflicted on Los Angeles,” he concluded.

Protesters and politicians—including his fellow councilmembers and even President Biden—have agreed that de León’s resignation is due.