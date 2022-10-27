Letter: ASUCD Responds to Proud Boys Incident

Dear UC Davis Community:

We, the Associated Students of the University of California, Davis, are deeply disturbed by the acts of hatred that took place yesterday, October 25th, 2022. Turning Point USA’s hateful rhetoric is antithetical to the values of the UC Davis community. We stand in solidarity with the students who protested TP USA’s presence on campus.

While we firmly believe in the freedom of speech and its importance to a democratic society, the actions of the radical right-wing counter-protesters were certainly not an exercise of this right. We are horrified by the actions of the counter-protestors and condemn their hateful decision to resort to violence. Domestic terrorist groups, including the Proud Boys, have no place on our campus. Pepper spraying and engaging in assault and battery against students and security guards are not acceptable methods to voice your discontent with a protesting group.

We extend our gratitude to Associate Vice Chancellor Atkinson, other members of campus administration, and the paramedics who ensured that our students present at the protest received appropriate medical care.

Seeing such rhetoric so close to our campus is distressing and we encourage you to reach out to the following campus resources should you need support:

Student Health and Counseling Services : Individual Counseling is offered in-person and through secure video conferencing or by telephone consultation. Students can schedule an appointment via the

Health-e-Messaging portal, or by calling 530.752.0871

Crisis Consultation Services are available by calling 752.0871 or in-person at the Student Health and Wellness Center during business hours.

Students interested in group services, schedule a one time visit with a UC Davis counselor via the Health-e-Messaging portal , or call 752.0871 to discuss your options.

: HDAPP is available to receive reports of harassment or discrimination against anyone affiliated with UC These include complaints of: Discrimination, Hate and Bias, Sexual Harassment, Other sex based conduct, Sexual Violence, and Other Prohibited Behavior. Ombuds Office : The UC Davis Ombuds Office is a confidential, independent, impartial, and informal problem-solving and conflict management resource for all members of the UC Davis community. The Ombuds can assist by listening to concerns, clarifying issues, identifying policies and resources, and providing coaching and communication strategies.

Additionally, if you would like a peer to discuss these matters with, the student government offices can be found on the third floor of the Memorial Union building. The office hours of all elected and appointed ASUCD officials are publicly available on the ASUCD website.

In the future, should such groups that threaten our Principles of Community return to campus, we encourage students to exercise their right to protest. Please be informed of your rights and responsibilities when protesting, including how to protest safely. We want to be unequivocally clear that the destruction of campus property and the surrounding environment is an inappropriate means of protesting. We ask that students protest in a manner that is safe and that avoids destruction without symbolic purpose. As always, please look after each other and ensure that we are keeping one another safe.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you would like us to convey any of your concerns to campus administrators regarding this, or any future, incident. ASUCD remains committed to taking proactive steps towards creating a safer, more welcoming campus for its students, faculty, and staff. We recognize that campus administration is constrained by legal considerations in their response to this incident. However, we expect that further action will be taken by campus administrators to ensure that students are able to protest safely as well as to explore innovative ways to foster cultural sensitivity and tolerance within the UCD community.

Sincerely,

ASUCD President Radhika Gawde

ASUCD Internal Vice President Joseph Eden

In Solidarity,

ASUCD Senator Gaius Ilupeju

ASUCD Senator Zeph Schnelbach

ASUCD Senator Priya Talreja

ASUCD Senator Eustacio Alamilla

ASUCD Senator Aarushi Raghunathan

ASUCD Senator Julia Shurman

ASUCD Transfer Student Representative Logan Ueno

ASUCD Senator Francisco Ojeda