Letter: Standing with Gloria Partida

We may not agree on every issue. We stand with Gloria Partida. We know her. We trust her. She has served admirably on the Davis City Council in one of the most challenging times in history.

Top row left to right: Will Arnold, Davis City Council, Ken Wagstaff, Former Davis Mayor, Hiram Jackson, Davis School Board Trustee Elect, Robb Davis, Former Davis Mayor, Jan Bridge, Former Davis School Board Trustee.

Third row left to right: Brett Lee, Former Davis Mayor, Joe DiNunzio, Davis School Board Trustee, Josh Chapman, Davis City Council, Jake Whitaker, Woodland School Board Trustee, Angel Barajas, Chair of Yolo County Board of Supervisors, Shelton Yip, Yolo County Board of Education Trustee, Tico Zendejas, Yolo County Board of Education.

Second row, left to right: Sheila Allen, Former Davis School Board Trustee, Mariko Yamada, Former Assemblymember, Lois Wolk, Former State Senator, Don Saylor, Yolo County Supervisor, Dan Carson, Davis City Council.

Front row: Cass Sylvia, Former Yolo County Public Guardian, Cecilia Aguiar Curry, Assemblymember, Marty West, Former Davis School Board Trustee, GLORIA PARTIDA, Delaine Eastin, Former California Superintendent of Education, Melissa Moreno, Yolo County Board of Education, Lucas Frerichs, Davis Mayor, Vickie Fernandez, Woodland City Councilmember.

And this was just those of us who found a way to stand in one place at a specific time. Let there be no mistake. Dirty politics has no place here.