Man Pleads No Contest to Domestic Violence, Violating Restraining Order

By Audrey Sawyer

MODESTO, CA – A man here paid a big price—41 days in jail and a number of other restrictions and cost—after he pleaded no contest to violating a restraining order in a misdemeanor domestic violence case.

Judge Ricardo Córdova ruled the man—not identified by The Vanguard because it’s not a felony case—must also complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, and show proof of enrollment within 60 days, in addition to 40 mandatory hours of community service.

Deputy District Attorney Dannica L. Molina requested a protective order, with peaceful contact with the victim. Judge Ricardo Córdova granted this request of peaceful contact.

Judge Córdova said the basis of plea forms found the man guilty of a misdemeanor, ordered him to jail for 41 days, and placed him on three years of formal probation.

Judge Córdova waived a $500 payment, added a $150 restitution fund fine, a $40 security fee, and a $30 criminal conviction assessment fee. The victim is not shown to have any registered firearms and is unable to own or operate any firearms or ammunition within his control for a period of approximately 10 years.

A future hearing is called for proof of compliance with counseling and community service Feb. 24.