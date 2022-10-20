No Plea in Felony Burglary Case, but Both Sides Agree to Work Out a Plea Bargain

By Fatimah Patel

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge David W. Reed—in no hurry for a trial—agreed to extend a man’s arraignment this week to allow time for opposing parties to formally work out a plea bargain.

Eduard Shust is charged with one felony count of second degree burglary. The details of the alleged crime, including the time and date, were not specified in court.

An official warrant for Shust’s arrest was issued on March 29, 2011.

Shust failed to appear at his first hearing earlier this year on Sept. 1. On that date, a further arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 17, and Shust attended via Zoom as he resides outside the state of California. He did not enter a plea.

“Rather than enter a plea, the district attorney and I have worked out a plea bargain which would include restitution for a dismissal,” said Shust’s lawyer, David Foos. Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays confirmed that Foos “stated the agreement correctly.”

According to Foos, the plea bargain could not be handled in court because “some of the mechanics have to be put in place.” Shust’s arraignment will continue on Nov. 18.

Judge Reed released Shust on his own recognizance (a promise to appear in court when required, no bail required). Foos was granted permission to appear at the next arraignment without Shust.