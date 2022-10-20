Repeat Theft Offender Granted Probation – Judge Cites Medical Conditions and Lack of Income

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young expressed a little understanding in court this week, releasing Douglas Webb on probation only because of his lack of income and his medical situation.

Webb was charged with a felony identity theft, to which he has pleaded guilty, and misdemeanors of petty theft and driving while privileges were suspended due to previous DUI offenses.

Deputy District Attorney Rameen Minoui recalled from the record the accused had made no attempt in paying the restitution for the stricken strikes of past charges years prior to these recent charges.

DDA Minoui believed the court should take into account the strike history and the repeated violations of the law when determining the sentencing.

However, Deputy Public Defender Britney Rossi responded that the accused is on social security and is currently unemployed, which means he has limited income and will have to set up a payment plan and have the restitution terms as part of his probation.

Rossi also explained that Webb is “pending a multitude of medical ailments that is consuming his focus at this time.” Still, he agreed to take responsibility for this case and has been doing so.

The current crimes that he was charged with occurred approximately three years ago, and the accused has had no subsequent charges filed against him since then, which means he has been staying out of trouble and focusing on rehabilitation, the PD noted.

Judge Young decided the accused could be released on formal probation for 24 months. A $300 restitution was imposed.

While the judge read the terms and conditions of probation to the accused, defense counsel requested the marijuana terms be stricken since it might interfere with Webb’s medical treatment. Judge Young denied the request.