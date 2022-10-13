Women’s Rights On the Ballot November 8

We are in the last few weeks of campaigning. Indivisible Yolo and Sister District Yolo need our casual members to step up and join our phone bank, texting and canvassing teams. You have your choice of where to contribute, but don’t get caught looking over your shoulder on November 8th wishing you had done more. Do more now. Join me and Peggy in Reno this Weekend. Here Arte the dates to help Nevada and California representatives who support women’s reproductive rights

For the latest on canvasing, texting and phoning: indivisilbleyolo.org

Phone Bank for NV, CA, and AZ

Training sessions/meetups:

Thurs, Oct 13, 6:30-8:30 pm

Sun, Oct 16, 2-4 pm

Mon, Oct 17, 3-5 pm

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/484921/

Texting Meetup

Thurs, Oct 13, 12-1 pm

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/486276/

Canvassing in Reno, NV

Sat, Oct 15 and/or Sun, Oct 16

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/487197/

Canvassing in Tulare, CA

Sat, Oct 29

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/487197/

Canvassing in Stockton, CA

Sun, Oct 30

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/487197/