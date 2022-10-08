Breaking News
Yolo People Power Endorses Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council District 1 and Supports Gloria Partida over Her Opponent in District 4

Special to the Vanguard

At its October 4 General Meeting, members of Yolo People Power discussed City of Davis Council candidate endorsements.  We considered their experiences, skills, and priorities to advance a community safety model which ensures human dignity, access to fundamental needs, and harm reduction.  Like voters in each district under the current system (which lacks ranked-choice or run-off features), we decided to endorse only one candidate from each district.

For District One (1) in West Davis, we endorse Bapu Vaitla as the candidate who has best demonstrated leadership to address racial and social justice by improving systems of public safety.  We also believe that if elected, he will actively work to advance this issue even further.

For District Four (4) in East Davis, we believe that Gloria Partida has demonstrated a better understanding and commitment to address racial and social justice than her opponent and we hope that she will be a strong public advocate for proposals that advance these issues.

Yolo People Power engages the public to envision and advocate for a community safety model which ensures human dignity, access to fundamental needs, and harm reduction.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

2 thoughts on “Yolo People Power Endorses Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council District 1 and Supports Gloria Partida over Her Opponent in District 4”

  1. Bill Marshall

    Interesting headline… for one district, it is an endorsement… for the other, the term “over her opponent” is added… and uses the word “supports” instead of “endorses”…

    Looks like “implicit bias”…

    Words have meanings, although the meaning of words can ‘morph’…

