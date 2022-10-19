Young Man Sentenced to 2 Years, but with a Way Out, for Robbing Rite Aid with Metal Knuckles

By Dani Kim and Wayne Chan

STANISLAUS, CA— In Stanislaus County Superior Court this week, a judge sentenced a young man to a low term of two years in prison for felony robbery because, the court said, of his youth and minimal prior record.

But there’s a way out for Lucas Allen Thornsberry, who allegedly threatened a store manager with metal knuckles, if he successfully serves probation and does 180 days in county jail.

On Aug. 23, 2022, a young man was found at a local Rite Aid leaving with store property. The manager of the store confronted him.

The accused allegedly then threatened the manager with metal knuckles, stating something along the lines of “come at me, I’m going to f**k you up,” according to witness testimony.

Out of fear, the manager said he allowed the accused to leave the stolen property.

The accused was ultimately charged with violation of Penal Code § 211, felony robbery, and pleaded no contest to a single felony count.

The judge sentenced Thornsberry to the lower term of two years in state prison, he said, citing his age of 20 years old as “unusual circumstances.”

But, execution of the longer prison sentence will be suspended upon successful completion of two years of formal felony probation and 180 days of county jail, with payment of fines of $300 as restitution.

According to Deputy District Attorney Erin Schwartz, Thornsberry also has a minimal prior record of one misdemeanor DUI in 2021 and another misdemeanor in 2020, which factored into his probation offer.

As a part of his sentence, Thornsberry is ordered to stay 100 yards away from the store where the offense took place.

