Commentary: COVID Conundrum at SATF, Corcoran

Corcoran State Prison

By Jaime Vidales

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

Here at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, Corcoran, F-yard, there haven’t been any cases of the COVID virus for some time. In fact, they previously decided to clear out an entire section in a building on C-yard and keep it empty in order to use for quarantine cases, when and if any arise. Whenever a positive case occurred, they were sent to a single cell there  (for 10 to 14 days) until they tested positive.

A couple of days ago they found 35 positive cases! In a surprising (and inexplicable) move, they decoded to house them on F-yard, where there have been no positive cases. They were housed in B-Section of Building one. Not two hours later they brought in 25 more!

Eleven 8-man cells now house 60 COVID infected inmates. The same Correctional Officers and porters that deal with the COVID cells (and inmates) also tend to the rest of the building (and prisoners). It’s only a matter of time before this explodes into a massive outbreak.

It’s as if we learned nothing from the first, and second go-rounds.

Jaime Vidales is incarcerated at Corcoran in California

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

