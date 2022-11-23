Breaking News
Commentary: Housing South of Russell Would Certainly Be Complicated, Even If It Makes Sense from a Planning Perspective

City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – We received a lot of interesting feedback both on and offline on Saturday’s column, suggesting that the city work with the university to pursue housing south of Russell.

From my perspective there were several advantages to it:

First, the city is in need of housing and, as I have explained this week, I don’t believe the downtown will be able to provide the housing opportunities—certainly not in the short-term—that the city is hoping for.

Second, the city has a lack of internal vacant land that could accommodate large scale housing.

Third, Measure J makes planning for housing on the periphery at best problematic.  Moreover, from a planning perspective, putting housing closer to campus is ideal anyway.

Fourth, many in the slow growth community have pushed for more housing on campus anyway.

Fifth, you could largely do it without a Measure J approval vote.

There are of course a lot of complexities to doing this kind of planning, and there would need to be all sorts of agreements with the county, city and university.  Figuring out the revenue and cost sharing would be complex.

I mentioned a need to connect it through Russell and that clearly still causes problems for some in West Davis.

One of the more interesting responses I received noted that “the argument for housing south of Russell makes sense from a planning perspective due to its location.”

The person noted, “Actually faculty/staff housing has been planned between the student apartments and Russell Blvd for years.”

But, “because it has (been) interpreted that any housing project on UC land must pay prevailing wages (something not a common practice in residential construction) it (is) difficult to deliver in a manner that is ‘affordable.’”

They continued, “Unless the university can provide housing within reach of faculty/staff salaries there is no policy support for building it on UC land.  Also any tax revenue generated from the student housing and faculty/staff housing out there goes to the county.”

Thus, “the county (and university) would have to agree to annex any property to the city.  So while the site makes sense, the constraint of construction being subject to prevailing wage and other UC requirements would likely be a nonstarter for any builder/developer.”

To me that’s probably not a deal breaker.  Instead, it would probably require additional subsidies—finding ways to tap into monies that will help to develop housing next to transit and workforce opportunities, and subsidizing affordable housing through monies available for such features would be a requirement.

There is a high degree of complexity here that someone would need to navigate, which is likely the reason one response was that “Ockham’s principle argues that simplicity supersedes complexity.  If you have two competing alternatives, then the simpler explanation/alternative is to be preferred.”

Then again it seems like land use necessitates navigating through complexity in order to find solutions.  In this case, you would have to weigh the advantages of location against the complexities of making such a project pencil out and navigating through the minefield of three overlapping jurisdictions.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “Commentary: Housing South of Russell Would Certainly Be Complicated, Even If It Makes Sense from a Planning Perspective”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Seems like (generally) the best spot for it, if UCD is planning to continue growing.

    Certainly a lot better than the city continuing to sprawl eastward, some 5 miles or so from campus.

    It would be helpful to see a map showing the location.

    Of course, Woodland is already accommodating a lot of UCD’s growth, approximately 7 miles from campus. And they will continue doing so no matter what Davis does. (And since it’s cheaper, it’s always going to attract newcomers in particular. Especially anyone who wants a garage, etc. In other words – younger, less-established families, with parents working at more than one location, etc.)

    By the way, NOW (or soon – e.g., next year) is the “right time” to buy a house, according to experts. Housing prices are expected to continue dropping next year. Alternatively, you could wait for the housing market to recover, and pay more.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Actually, it might be best to hold off until next year, at least:

      Investors were buying one in every five homes by the start of this year, but a combination of rising interest rates and elevated prices is now driving a market slowdown.

      House prices have remained buoyant despite that fall in sales, even as analysts warn of a 20% crash next year.

      Real estate investors are pulling back from the housing market with home buying down 30%, report says (msn.com)

      This is one of the times in which Davis homeowners (and taxing authorities) might be thankful that their homes don’t fluctuate in value as much as other communities experience.  It’s pretty disconcerting to purchase at the top of a housing market, and then find that you could have saved a lot of money by not “panic buying”. (“Fear of Missing Out” is a real thing, and leads to mistakes.)

      Of course, a lot of people have “locked in” low interest rates, and are not motivated to sell right now. But there’s always some who need to do so.

        1. Ron Oertel

          That is what developers do.  And they’ll sit on land, while waiting for the market to recover.

          I like your idea regarding the campus location for housing, IF UCD is planning to continue growing.

          On a broader level, California’s continued growth seems to be less-assured (despite the efforts of connected politicians).  Underlying business interests are the ones pushing for that growth, and are supporting those politicians in the first place. But demographics and exodus from the state are telling a different story. Not to mention predictions of a recession, which may have already begun.

          And in the case of UCD, they function much as a business interest does.  “The bigger, the better”.  We’ll see if demographics (and the continued decline in other alternative colleges – such as community colleges which feed the UCD system) continue to support UCD’s goals. But sure, let them address the need that they’re attempting to continue creating. (And for that matter, they can control housing prices, as well as “who” gets to live on campus.)

          Interestingly-enough, I don’t recall that housing prices were all that much higher during the last housing bubble.  (For example, I think that new houses in Woodland were around $500K some 15 years ago or so.)

  2. Don Shor

    As noted, the site is already slated for faculty/staff housing. The prevailing wage issue is a concern, but when it meets the university’s goals to provide lower-cost housing for their staff, they will do so. Until it meets their goals in any way, I see little likelihood of a city/county/UCD collaboration for that site. There are other properties UCD could look at, notably south of the freeway. Asking UCD to donate land and spend considerable resources on providing housing for anyone other than their own students, faculty, and staff will likely go nowhere. It needs to meet their goals, not ours.

    The land in question has been regraded to collect rainfall water and help recharge the ground water, and will be landscaped to create an attractive open area between the city and the new campus housing. Traffic will not be allowed onto Russell from the UCD side, so building further and further west just leads to greater isolation of the students and others living there. Annexation isn’t even on the table. Continuing to reduce the area of land available for ag research is not sound policy. Other sites for housing would be less problematic in many ways.

    I think that disrupting the UCD long-range planning process would be a serious problem that would yield countless delays. At best, with a dedicated committee of city/county/UCD, ground might break on a housing project in 4 – 5 years. It’s about as likely that UCD will simply initiate building on that site for their own purposes by then anyway.

    In the long run, urging our local legislators to push to change the prevailing wage laws for special projects would be likelier to lead to housing sooner.

    1. Matt Williams

      In the long run, urging our local legislators to push to change the prevailing wage laws for special projects would be likelier to lead to housing sooner.

      I don’t disagree with Don’s point.  However, the prevailing wage issue really boils down to a difference in money.  If the State and/or UCD really want to provide additional housing then the State can provide UCD with the necessary additional funding to cover the added cost that the current prevailing wage laws create.  Urging our local legislators to increase UCD’s funding from the State budget is another (perhaps even faster) alternative action.  If that housing is also affordable, the State achieves progress toward its housing affordability goals as well.

  3. Matt Williams

    From my perspective there were several advantages to it:

    First, the city is in need of housing and, as I have explained this week, I don’t believe the downtown will be able to provide the housing opportunities—certainly not in the short-term—that the city is hoping for.

    Second, the city has a lack of internal vacant land that could accommodate large scale housing.

    Third, Measure J makes planning for housing on the periphery at best problematic.  Moreover, from a planning perspective, putting housing closer to campus is ideal anyway.

    Fourth, many in the slow growth community have pushed for more housing on campus anyway.

    Fifth, you could largely do it without a Measure J approval vote.

    .

    Sixth, and perhaps most important, UCD has access to State funding that neither the City nor any potential developers have access to

     

  4. Colin Walsh

    I would be very interested to know what happened between the University and Carmel Partners, the developer that was supposed to build staff Housing at West Village. I have never seen an explanation for why Carmel Partners was suddenly dropped and the project halted after the roads and other infrastructure had already been built. 
    Carmel Partners reputation has taken a turn for the worse after they were got caught up in the Jose Huizar Bribary scandals in LA.

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/developer-agrees-pay-12-million-resolve-criminal-probe-executive-s-relationship-ex-la

    1. Richard_McCann

      The project ran into the prevailing wage issue cited previously. Building single family housing didn’t pencil out under those cost conditions. The revised plan is to construct apartments et al instead. Much less attractive to staff and faculty though.

  5. Keith Y Echols

    Why do you want to build housing South of Russell?  Or housing at all?  Housing may be required by the RHNA but I hardly think that requires developing south of Russell….and honestly, I’m content to wait to see what happens in the power play between the state and local governments.

    Now reason why the city should plan something is if it benefits the city.  ANY PLANNING SHOULD BE FOR A COMMERCIAL REGION/PROJECT(S).  Housing if necessary should be supplemental used to finance and enhance a commercial neighborhood.

    Thus, “the county (and university) would have to agree to annex any property to the city.  So while the site makes sense, the constraint of construction being subject to prevailing wage and other UC requirements would likely be a nonstarter for any builder/developer.”

    How do you annex something to something else?  Wouldn’t it be the city annexing the property from UCD/County?  Wouldn’t the UCD constraints on construction be irrelevant if the project is annexed at a paper lot/entitled stage because then it’s no longer in UCD’s jurisdiction?  The inherited entitlement means the property is no longer zoned as open space or Ag so it clears any Measure J requirements.

     

    1. Richard_McCann

      The City considered annexing West Campus in 2008 but rejected it for several reasons including fiscal costs. UCD was interested in the transaction but may not have been willing to provide the supporting in-lieu of property tax fees.

