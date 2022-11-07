Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 173: Simon Cole, Director of National Registry of Exonerations

The advent of DNA testing has transformed the criminal legal system since 1989. For the first time, DNA testing provided absolute proof that people were convicted of crimes that they did not commit.

The National Registry of Exonerations has tracked over 3200 exonerations since 1989. By creating a dataset and narrative they have been able to study common factors, statistically analyze—and it has allowed us to better understand flaws in the criminal legal system that lead to wrongful convictions.

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Director Simon Cole, who talks about their work and what we have learned from wrongful convictions.

Listen to what the data says about government misconduct, forensic science, false confessions and eyewitness misidentification.