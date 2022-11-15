Breaking News
Former Stockton Cop Held on $4 Million Bail after Allegedly Committing Sexual Acts on Duty

PC: Mugshot of Former Stockton Police Dept. Officer Nicholas Bloed via cbsnews.com

By The Vanguard Staff

STOCKTON, CA – Former Stockton Police Dept. Officer Nicholas Bloed was formerly arraigned on 15 counts of sexual assault and other crimes here in San Joaquin County Superior Court Monday.

Arrested last month, Bloed is accused of multiple crimes against a number of victims, with some taking place at traffic stops, according to court documents.

His attorney reportedly said his client had made some lapses “of judgment.”

According to comments at a news conference by San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, Bloed pulled “vulnerable” people over for tickets “and that’s how contact was made,” including rape, assault by a public officer, sodomy, bribery, paying for prostitution and oral copulation by force.

The former officer was jailed on bail of $4.16 million. He joined the SPD in 2008 and resigned Oct. 13.

Earlier this year, three women sued Bloed in civil court for alleged sexual misconduct. 

In the criminal case, alleged victims include men and women, detailing crimes that happened within the last two years, Verber Salazar said.

Bloed’s attorney claims the interactions were consensual, but, according to news reports, that the officer was on duty when the alleged criminal misconduct took place.

“He totally admits a complete lapse of judgment and that he made some mistakes along the way,” the attorney said, according to news accounts.

