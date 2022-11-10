Four States Vote to End Slavery as Criminal Punishment

by Robert J. Hansen

Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Louisiana was the only state that voted 69 percent to 39 percent to allow indentured servitude in its prisons while Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Vermont all voted to prohibit the practice.

Most states have constitutional amendments similar to the Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime …”

The California Senate failed to pass the bill which would have given the choice to Californians on whether to abolish forced labor inside its prisons and jails in June.

The United States incarcerates over 1.2 million people in state and federal prisons with two out of three of these incarcerated people being also workers, according to a 2022 study of prison labor nationwide by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in partnership with the University of Chicago.

Prison workers produce more than $2 billion a year in goods and commodities and over $9 billion a year in services for the maintenance of the prisons where they are warehoused.

After yesterday’s election results, there are now seven states with Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Vermont joining Utah, Colorado and Nebraska, which have amended their state constitutions in 2020 and now to prohibit prison labor.

The Thursday before the election, the National Coalition for Human Rights of Incarcerated Citizens (NCHRIC) held a press conference at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama, with Fred Hampton, Jr., son of Fred Hampton, and Chairman of the Prisoners of Conscience Committee and the Black Panther Party Cubs, Jacob Blake, Sr., father of Jacob Blake and Bianca Austin, aunt of Breonna Taylor.

“We want to seize the energy we have here right now in Alabama,” Hampton Jr. said.

The NCHRIC was founded by Diyawn Caldwell, Chazidy Bowman and Jamilia Land who advocate abolishing indentured servitude nationwide.

“It’s time for Alabamians to rectify a historical wrong and end this cruel and unusual punishment,” Caldwell said. “The humanitarian crisis within the Alabama Department of Corrections is so egregious and unconstitutional that thousands of incarcerated people have gone on strike and the Department of Justice has filed suit.

Caldwell is also the founder and president of Both Sides of the Wall, and organizer of the Alabama Prison Strike, the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history

“While Governor Kay Ivey plots to spend $400 million of Covid relief funds to expand inhumane conditions, I hope that Alabamians of good conscience will join me in improving conditions at the prisons we already have.”

Max Parthas, State Operations Director of the Abolish Slavery National Network also spoke about how important yesterday’s election was for abolishing the use of prison labor nationwide.

He was concerned about whether Alabama and Louisiana would vote to abolish mandatory prison labor.

“We have five states on the ballot and it looks like most of them are going to win but we have two problem children, one of them is right here,” Parthas said.

Parthas thought Alabama’s ballot was confusing, essentially needing to make two votes which didn’t indicate what the measure was.

“On the ballot measure I don’t think it explains clearly by doing that that you were literally abolishing slavery in Alabama,” Parthas said.

ACLU’s “Exploitation of Incarcerated Workers” study

The roots of modern-day labor programs are enshrined in the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery “except as a punishment for crime,” which is linked to slavery and post-Civil War oppression

The ACLU’s research found that the average minimum hourly wage paid to workers for non-industry jobs is 13 cents, and the average maximum hourly wage is 52 cents.

The chief beneficiaries of prison labor are the prison system itself; state, local, and federal governments; and private sector companies that can exploit a captive labor force according to the report.

The ACLU report highlighted how private companies are benefiting from exploiting prison labor.

One company, Hickman’s Egg Ranch, paid Arizona Correctional Industries the most of any company in the fiscal year 2020. It paid more than $7 million to the state prison industries program that year for labor contracts to employ incarcerated workers.

Conditions of labor inside U.S. prisons invoke protections under customary and treaty-based international law against slavery and forced labor, as well as cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

“I feel fortunate for the responsibility, in the spirit of Harriet Tubman, to reach back for those who are still held captive,” Hampton, Jr., said.